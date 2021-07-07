Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has said senior citizens in the state are part of the intellectual forces driving the vision of his government.

The governor who hailed the contributions of the elders operating under the aegis of Ekiti Council of Elders to the success of his administration, said they have been supportive in terms of constructive criticisms and playing of advisory role.

He spoke in Ado Ekiti, on Tuesday, while flagging off the construction of the ‘Ekiti Elders People’s Resort and Wellness Centre’ to provide comfort and long life for the senior citizens.

The governor stated that the project, designed to boost the psychosocial and mental alertness of the elders was an initiative of the federal government via the office of the Sustainable Development Goals(SDGs) in partnership with the state.

Fayemi applauded the Council of Elders for taking ownership of government and for being progressive, by offering advice and criticising when expedient for his government to achieve its development focus.

“This project is in line with the Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals which seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages. I have no doubt that building an elderly people’s resort and wellness centre for the senior citizens will enhance their comfort and boost their mental alertness.”