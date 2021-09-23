Former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, yesterday picked the expression of interest and nomination forms of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the governorship election scheduled to hold next year.

Oni’s aide, Hon Yemi Arokodare, a member of the House of Representatives from 2003-2007, picked the form on his behalf at the national secretariat of PDP.

Speaking to newsmen after securing the form, Arokodare said Oni, having picked the PDP forms is set to win the party’s primaries and emerge victorious at the governorship election in 2022.

He said “It must be said at this point that it is only the quality of the candidate the PDP presents in Ekiti that will count and not the propaganda that the PDP can field just anyone and win.”

He added, “Today, anyone can visit Ekiti State to do a survey and general assessment: the civil servants are waiting, pensioners are waiting, farmers are waiting, traders are waiting, women are waiting, the youths are waiting, people living with disabilities are waiting,

even the men are waiting; everyone is waiting for the emergence of Segun Oni, as the candidate of the PDP, to elect and crown as the next governor of the state. It is going to be a movement like no other.

“The people of Ekiti State once tasted the administration of Chief Segun Oni (2007 – 2010), and for them, it is still the best experience

in terms of a people-driven government, good governance and open government.

“Chief Segun Oni is the real and practical definition of an unblemished Omoluabi that is tested and trusted. He is a rare breed of a politician who critics and everyone testify to his honesty, decency, integrity and charismatic leadership.”