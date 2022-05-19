Governance Innovation Accelerator in Ekiti State has won the technical support for Health Solutions from a leading American university, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Governance Lab, MIT GOV/LAB, CC Hub.

A statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja signed by the information officer, Ekiti State Ministry of Health and Human Services, Wale Obelewaji, said the programme was aimed at improving health service delivery in Ekiti State.

The Ekiti State government had partnered with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Governance Lab, MIT/GOVLAB, and launched the Governance Innovation Lifecycle Challenge and Accelerator in December last year.

The programme according to him spanned six months and ushered in technology driven solutions to address quality of care, epidemiology, and surveillance issues in Ekiti State.

The commissioner for Health and Human Services in Ekiti State, Dr. Oyebanji Filani, also in a statement, said that Innovation Framework is a process that public sector organisations must adopt to accelerate delivery service and advance innovative solutions.

Also, the associate director of Innovation at MIT GOV/LAB, Carlos Centeno, said: “the Qualicare team who won the challenge will receive full funding and technological support to implement their solution, certificate of accelerator completion from MIT GOV/LAB, and an opportunity to virtually present their solutions at a virtual panel session with the larger MIT community.”

On her part, the lead design for Health at Co-Creation Hub, Dr. Temi Filani, pledged that it would continue to advance innovations to improve the health of Ekiti people and Nigeria at large.