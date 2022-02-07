The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state, held their governorship primary elections on January 26 and 27 2022 respectively.

Even though they adopted different styles (APC used direct mode, while PDP used indirect mode), both exercises were not without rancour and disagreement typical of party primaries in Nigeria.

However, the elections saw the emergence of political sons of the two major political actors in the state, i.e Governor Kayode Fayemi and his predecessor, Mr Ayodele Fayose ahead of the June 18 governorship polls.

While Otunba Bisi Kolawole, Fayose’s aspirant, won the January 26 PDP primary, former secretary to the State Government, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji who resigned a few months ago from Fayemi’s government got the APC ticket.

However, the dust raised by the parties’ primary elections is yet to settle as the aggrieved aspirants alleged irregularities and demand justice.

PDP

The PDP has been trying to address it’s internal crisis since 2020 after its state congresses.

The party has since been polarised along lines of Fayose’s faction, the Repositioning Group led by the senator representing Ekiti South, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, and PDP Progressives led by former governor Segun Oni also emerged. Oni had defected from APC to PDP.

Fayose’s faction which had the recognition of the then Prince Uche Secondus- led National Working Committee, retained its position under the Senator Iyorcha Ayu era, a situation which put it’s preferred aspirant in an advantageous stead to clinch the ticket.

Several efforts by the national leadership to harmonise all interests ahead of the contest didn’t yeild much.

Apart from Olujimi, Oni and Kolawole other aspirants who were in for contest included, former deputy governor, Kolapo Olusola Eleka, former Senatorial aspirant, Hon Lateef Ajijola..

Olujimi, Fayose and Oni groups, held meetings on how to unite the party ahead of the polls.

However the tension in the state party was heightened with the conduct of the ward ad-hoc delegates congress held in Ado Ekiti, less than two weeks to the governorship primary. Olujimi, Oni, and other aspirants rejected the outcome of the exercise, alleging that it was hijacked by Fayose.

The aspirants staged a peaceful protest against the outcome of the congress meant to elect 3 delegates from each of the 177 wards who will participate in the party’s governorship primary election.

Following the agitations, the party’s national leadership canceled the ward congresses and resolved to make do with statutory and automatic delegates.

Indications that the primaries would be marred by violence emerged as 105 men suspected to be political thugs were arrested by soldiers a day before the PDP primary election at the border town between Ekiti and Osun States.

The election, however, went on peacefully the following day amid heavy security presence just as the accreditation of delegates went on at the Pastoral Centre, along Ikere road, Ado Ekiti.

A five-man electoral committee, chaired by the Akwa Ibom state governor, Chief Udom Emmanuel conducted the special state congress.

Olujimi who withdrew, alleging manipulation of the delegates’ list said the names of her supporters were expunged from the party delegates lists during the accreditation and that the lists were doctored in favour of a particular aspirant.

After the end of voting, Kolawole polled 671 votes and was declared the winner.

Chairman of the gubernatorial primary election, Governor Emmanuel, said former governor Oni came second with 330 votes.

One Adekemi Adewumi scored 0 vote, Lateef Ajijola, 03 and Olujimi got 02 votes despite pulling out of the contest.

Oni who congratulated Kolawole for winning the contest and promised to work for and with him to ensure victory during the June 18 governorship polls, rejected the primaries two days later, in a statement issued by the director general of his Campaign Organisation, Hon. Yemi Arokodare.

In another statement, Oni accused Fayose of selling out the party’s candidate to the APC and slammed the PDP National Working Committee for hurriedly ratifying the outcome of the shadow election which he alleged was conducted in a shoddy and abysmal manner.

APC

Prior to the APC governorship primary in Ekiti state held on Thursday, 27, 2020 in all the 177 wards of the state, there was no major upset within the party.

Some aspirants were present at the party’s state congress last year where the Paul Omotoso-led State Working Committee of the party was affirmed.

However, a group within the party, South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA) also inaugurated its executive across 177 wards and 16 local government areas of the state.

The relative peace in the party ended with the conduct of the governorship primary.

The APC governorship aspirants who participated in the election included, the Senator representing Ekiti Central, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, former minister of works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Bamisile.

Others are former secretary to the state government, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji former Public Utilities Commissioner in the state, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, Engr. Kayode Ojo, Otunba Ademola Popoola and Chief Abiodun Afolabi.

With rumours rife that Oyebanji is the anointed candidate of Governor Fayemi, some of the aspirants urged the party leaders to adopt direct primary and ensure fairness.

It was learnt that only two aspirants wanted an indirect primary to be adopted for the election.

At a stakeholders’ meeting held in Ado Ekiti on the eve of the shadow election, chairman, All Progressives Congress Ekiti Governorship Primary Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, assured that the committee will conduct a free, fair and credible primary that will be acceptable to all contending aspirants.

The Jigawa State governor who vowed not to accept any “written or concocted” result, urged all aspirants and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully.

Badaru said option A4 direct primary will be adopted in conformity with the party’s guidelines to conduct the poll.

Few hours to the commencement of the primary election, seven out of the eight aspirants staged a peaceful protest against the process and called for the suspension of the exercise.

The aggrieved aspirants are: Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Hon Femi Bamisile, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, Mr Kayode Ojo, Olusola Afolabi and Otunba Demola Popoola.

While they claimed that the process had been hijacked by cronies of Governor Fayemi, they also alleged that the Badaru-led committee has been compromised.

At the conclusion of the exercise Governor Badaru declared Oyebanji winner in all the 16 local government areas of the state with 101, 703 votes.

Announcing the result of the election at the party state secretariat in Ado Ekiti, Badaru, declared the results of others aspirants who did not participated in the exercise as follow: Adeyeye 691, Faparusi 376, Ojo 767, Bamidele 760, Bamisile 400, Afolabi 47 and Popoola 239.

The aggrieved aspirants have been reacting to the outcome of the exercise. Senator Opeyemi Bamidele vowed that he and other aggrieved aspirants will politically and legally address the alleged breach of party’s constitution in the primary election.

He also said that they will remain in the party despite their grievances over the conduct of the shadow election.

Addressing his campaign team across the 16 local government areas, who converged on his office in Ado Ekiti yesterday, Bamidele, at the joint press briefing with Bamisile, formally rejected the outcome of the primary that produced Biodun Oyebanji, after due consultations with supporters.