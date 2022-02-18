After a contentious governorship primary election ahead of the Ekiti State governorship election,

it remains hazy how the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state would manage the rift within.

But, if it’s any consolation for the APC, the main opposition party in the state, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is also locked in a post-primary crisis of its own.

Despite adopting different styles modes of primaries – APC (direct), PDP (indirect), both parties couldn’t escape the allegations of irregularities and imposition claims that trailed the exercises.

The primaries’ saw political sons of the two major political actors in the state – Governor Kayode Fayemi and his predecessor, Ayodele Fayose – emerge winners.

Fayose’s choice, Otunba Bisi Kolawole, won the January 26 PDP primary, while former secretary to the state government, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji, who resigned a few months ago from Fayemi’s government got the APC ticket.

While the dust raised by the primaries is yet to settle, it would seem like both parties are in a subtle race against time to resolve their internal crises before the June 18 governorship election.

The rumble within APC came to a head at the primaries, where aspirants including, Senator representing Ekiti Central, Hon. Opeyemi Bamidele, former minister of works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, a member of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Bamisile; former Public Utilities Commissioner in the state, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, Engr. Kayode Ojo, Otunba Ademola Popoola and Chief Abiodun Afolabi, grumbled over the outcome of the poll.

Their protest had come against the backdrop of Oyebanji being the preferred aspirant of the governor.

Not even the assurances of the chairman, APC Ekiti Governorship Primary Committee, Alhaji Abubakar Badaru, at a stakeholders’ meeting in Ado Ekiti on the eve of the election, that the committee will conduct a free, fair and credible primary assuaged the aspirants.

But shortly before the primary election began, seven out of the eight aspirants staged a peaceful protest against the process and called for the suspension of the exercise.

The aggrieved aspirants are: Senators Opeyemi Bamidele, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Hon Femi Bamisile, Hon Bamidele Faparusi, Mr Kayode Ojo, Olusola Afolabi and Otunba Demola Popoola.

They alleged that the process had been hijacked by governor’s cronies.

Nevetheless, Oyebanji won in all the 16 local government areas of the state with 101, 703 votes.

Announcing the result of the election at the party state secretariat in Ado Ekiti, Badaru, declared the results of others aspirants who did not participate in the exercise as follow: Adeyeye 691, Faparusi 376, Ojo 767, Bamidele 760, Bamisile 400, Afolabi 47 and Popoola 239.

Miffed by the situation, the aggrieved aspirants, led by Senator Bamidele, decried the outcome of the party poll.

Addressing his campaign team across the 16 local government areas, who converged on his office in Ado Ekiti Bamidele, at the joint press briefing with Bamisile, formally rejected the outcome of the primary.

He however said that they will remain in the party despite their grievances over the conduct of the shadow election.

A seeming ray of hope emerged for APC last week when Senator Bamidele, after a 10-day silence, gave his position on the matter.

While reiterating his decision not to leave the party, he added that he will also not head to court over the outcome of the primaries even though he still feels hurt by the way the exercise turned out.

He said he arrived at this decision after much consultations.

He said, “Has my position changed on the fact that what took place in Ekiti on the night of Wednesday, 26th and the morning of Thursday, 27th January, 2022 in the name of Governorship primaries was a charade and sheer impunity? No. I still strongly hold the position that it was a mockery of democracy that should be condemned by all means. Am I happy with the present political situation in Ekiti? Not at all. Am I hurting like many genuine Democrats are doing in Ekiti today? Yes. Am I convinced that failure or any further hesitation on the part of the national leadership of APC to specifically and decisively address the current and previous crises in Ekiti State would amount to playing the Ostrich and waiting for a DOOM’S DAY? Yes. Am I giving up on the ongoing struggle for justice and internal party democracy in Ekiti State? Never.

“Yet, in spite of my strong convictions as expressed above, I have come to some irreversible conclusions and these are the messages I need to pass on to all and sundry today as I temporarily break my silence on the way forward. One is to say that I have chosen to drop the option of going to Court to sue the party. The other is to make it crystal clear to everyone that both my supporters and I will not defect from APC. Details of the reasons which informed these choices will be communicated at a later date when my supporters and I address Ekiti people and Nigerians at large. It is not just about me. It is about the unity and progress of Ekiti State and her politically undermined and economically afflicted people. It is also about ensuring that the ground is not prepared for reactionary beneficiaries to take advantage of seeming lack of capacity to manage our affairs as a ruling party in the State. I also must coordinate and lead my own aspect of this popular struggle in a way to ensure that my supporters and stakeholders who had been isolated from the mainstream of the party become relevant again, for anything short of that can only be a highway to nowhere.

“We have all contributed so much to building this party in Ekiti State and the management as well as its decision making process cannot be an exclusive preserve of a few. That is the new reality that those in control, including our national leadership must accept or it becomes a popular subject matter of a struggle around which a popular movement must be built. This is where I stand,” he said.

The dissenting camps in PDP are yet to reach a truce despite interventions by the party’s national leadership, a situation which many party faithful say is not so heal for a party in the opposition.

For many pundits, the PDP primaries aggravated the rift among the camps. The camps in the party are Fayose’s faction, the Repositioning Group led by the senator representing Ekiti South, Mrs Biodun Olujimi, and PDP Progressives led by former governor Segun Oni also emerged.

Protesting the process leading to the primaries, Olujimi distanced herself from the exercise.

Oni on the other hand, dumped PDP for the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in pursuit of his ambition.

As it’s stands, Fayose’s camp has since consolidated control of PDP in the state. However, Senator Olujimi is yet to make her next move known.

A political analyst and convener of Vote Right Group, Abel Abiodun, said, “the scenario in Ekiti is such that which ever party resolves its internal issues sooner and better will definitively have an edge going into the election. It’s a good thing that the senator in APC seems to have aligned with the party. It’s gives APC some mileage in that sense. But it is still early to decide.