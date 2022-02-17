Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the personal particulars of candidates for the Ekiti State governorship election slated for June 18.

INEC enjoined members of the public to engage the electoral process by scrutinising the credentials of the candidates contesting the election.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, signed by INEC national commissioner and chairman, Information and Voter education committee, Barr. Festus Okoye, said scrutinising the candidates will ensure that the sanctity of the electoral process was maintained and the intendment of the Electoral Act realised.

The electoral body in its statement titled: “Publication of Personal Particulars of Candidates for the Ekiti State Governorship Election” recalled that on June 10, 2021 the commission released the timetable and schedule of activities for the Ekiti election.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement reads in part: “The Timetable and Schedule of Activities provide for the publication of the personal particulars and list of candidates (Form EC9) for the election latest by Feb. 11.

“Accordingly, the commission has published the list and personal particulars of the candidates contesting the Ekiti State Governorship election in the INEC state and local government offices in the state, in compliance with section 31(3) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) which provides that the commission shall within 7 days of the receipt of the personal particulars of the candidates, publish it in the constituency where the candidates intend to contest the election.”

Similarly, as provided for in section 31(4) of the Electoral Act, the commission said any person who has reasonable grounds to believe that any information given by any of the candidates in the affidavit accompanying the information or any document submitted by any of the candidates is false may file a suit at the Federal High Court, High Court of a State or the FCT against such a person.

ADVERTISEMENT