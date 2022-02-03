The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming election in Ekiti State, Hon. Bisi Kolawole, has assured that the party will form the next government in the State.

Kolawole, who gave this assurance while addressing supporters and party members, who came to the PDP state secretariat in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday to welcome him from Abuja where he received his Certificate of Return earlier on Tuesday, said all indices pointed to the PDP winning the election convincingly.

He said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the State has ruined every good thing it met in the State in 2018, adding that the people of Ekiti deserve a government that will secure their lives and properties.

The PDP governorship candidate had arrived Ikere Ekiti at about 4:30pm alongside former Governor Ayodele Fayose and other party leaders, and was received by highly elated party supporters and hundreds of Okada riders.

The motorcade moved from Ikere to the state capital, Ado Ekiti, where thousands of party supporters were waiting at the party secretariat to receive him.

He thanked party members for chosing him as the flag-bearer, promising to work with all stakeholders to deliver the State to the PDP.

Kolawole, who was accompanied in the same vehicle by Fayose, later moved from the state party secretariat, passing through Ajilosun, Ijigbo, Oja Oba, Okeyinmi, Okesa and Fajuyi areas of the State capital.

Speaking with journalists thereafter, he assured that all aggrieved members of the party will be reached out to, so as to ensure that no one is left behind in the train towards expected victory in the June 18 governorship election.

