A member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to as a matter of urgency declare state of emergency in Nigeria’s security sector.

Aribasoye who backed the position canvassed by the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mutawalle, said it is high time for the president acted appropriately in order to tame the activities of the bandits whom he described as terrorists.

The lawmaker who represents Ikole constituency II at the State House of Assembly, spoke in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday while reacting to the attack launched by by bandits on the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna State, on Tuesday.

Aribasoye who condemned the killing and abduction of the military officers, said: “It is time for government to declare a state of emergency on security because when you look at everything, the economy, health, education and every sector depends on security”.

Lamenting over the attack, he noted that the institution should be a treated as a sacred place and should not be allowed to be desecrated by criminals.