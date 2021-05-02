BY ALO ABIOLA |

Ekiti State government has said it is considering rejigging the security mechanism of the state to enhance the safety of lives and property.

The government also insisted that no land will be ceded to strangers in its livestock development programme.

Some members of the government delegation made this known at the April, 2021 statutory meeting of the state council of traditional rulers in Ado Ekiti.

The Special Adviser on security to Governor Kayode, Fayemi, Brigadier General Ebenezer Ogundana (rtd) who gave details of government’s plan to upgrade the security architecture of the state at the meeting said some of the steps to be taken include, increasing the personnel of the Amotekun security outfit, provision of gadgets, logistics and adequate training for members of the outfit to enhance their duties in making the state safe alongside other security agents.

Ogundana accompanied to the meeting by Amotekun Commandant, Brigadier Joe Komolafe assured the monarchs that the government will continue to provide logistic support to the Police in the State.

The Chairman of the traditional council, the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, HRM Oba Adebanji Ajibadr Alabi commended Governor Fayemi for his efforts at securing lives and property in the state.

Oba Alabi said,, “To this end, the Obas resolved to complement the Governor’s efforts by setting up Community Based Security Mechanism in the various communities throughout the state which will involve the local hunters, traditional war Chiefs and vigilantes with the participation of local government Chairmen to address security challenges in our localities.