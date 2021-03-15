ADVERTISEMENT

BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Victims of human rights violations and owners of lands acquired for the construction of international cargo airport on Monday received the sum of N507.4 million from Ekiti State Government.

The sum of N7.4 million was paid to petitioners who were awarded compensations by the judicial panel of inquiry handling cases of human rights abuses by the disbanded Special- Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), while 700 farmers , whose lands were acquired for the airport construction got a sum of N500 million.

Speaking while presenting the cheques to the victims of the #EndSARS’ protest and human right violations in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, Governor Kayode Fayemi said his government decided not to wait for six months expiration given the judicial panel of inquiry before starting payment to instill confidence in governance.

The governor promised that his government will carry out Law reforms, policy change and institutional strengthening that can fight crime in Ekiti and ensure justice for all.

“In most cases, we pay attention to the offenders while trying to remedy the emotional and psychological damage done to the victims. The House of Assembly has begun work on Ekiti criminal code with the task of ensuring that victims of crime are put side by side with the offenders and get compensation while the offenders get punishment.

“I hereby apologise to the victims of human rights violations in Ekiti for the hurt and damage they had suffered emotionally and psychologically . These monetary compensations would help to alleviate your feelings and what you have suffered”.

Presenting the cheques to farmers and owners of 4,017 hectares of lands acquired for the airport, Fayemi said the money will be distributed to farmers from Afao, Ago Aduloju, Araromi Obo, Ijan, Igbogun,Ogbese and others, to alleviate whatever they have suffered through the process of construction.