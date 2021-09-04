Ekiti State government has rewarded athletes who did the state proud at various national and international competitions in recent times.

Performing the presentation yesterday in Ado Ekiti, Governor Kayode Fayemi said the gesture was to appreciate their contributions to the administration’s efforts in promoting all sports.

He said it was also to act as encouragement to others on the need to always put in their best while representing the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony was organised to reward outstanding athletes who represented the state at the National Sports Festival in Edo State.

Also rewarded was Ekiti-born gold medalist, who represented Nigeria at the just-concluded Under-20 Athletics Championship in Kenya.

He called for a private sector-driven sports development regime, in order to move the sector forward.

Fayemi said the call for a private sector-driven sports development, became necessary especially in exploring local talents for national and global competitions.

According to him, this would enable the country to benefit immensely, not only from sports’ character development but also from its contribution to the overall socio-economic development of the states and the nation at large.

He disclosed that his administration had set in motion, necessary legal framework and policies that would enable private individuals play active role in the development of sports in the State.

He commended the sports men and women and their officials for doing the state proud.