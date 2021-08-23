Ekiti State COVID-19 Task Force monitoring and enforcement team has sealed two eateries and a new generation bank in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital for violating guidelines put in place by the state government to curb spread of the deadly virus.

The eateries and the financial institution located at Ajilosun and Irona roads respectively were shut for allegedly violating the COVID-19 prevention guidelines as stipulated by the government. The Task Force had at the weekend, also visited mosques, churches, market places as well business organisations within the state to sensitise them on the need to keep strictly to the pandemic protocols.

The senior special assistant to Governor Kayode Fayemi on Public Health, Dr Jimlas Ogunsakin, while speaking with the newsmen said the routine exercise by the team to engage the communities on the need to prevent residents of the state against the third wave of the pandemic.

He revealed that the state had recorded 300 fresh cases of the virus within one week, the development he said was a source of great concern to the government and the people of the state