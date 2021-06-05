The Ekiti State government has slashed the monthly salaries of all political office holders in the state.

The state’s governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi and other government functionaries are to make a sacrifice of 25 per cent reduction in their monthly salaries for three months effective from May to July 2021.

An agreement to this effect was sealed and signed by the representatives of the government and leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) in Ado Ekiti on Friday.

Representing the government at the meeting were the Head of Service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi , the senior special assistant to the governor on Labour Matters, Com. Oluyemi Esan and the permanent secretary, Office of Establishment and Service Matters, Mr. Bayo Opeyemi .

The chairmen, Nigerian Labour Congress, Kolapo Olatunde, his counterpart in the Trade Union Congress, Comrade. Sola Adigun and that of the Joint Negotiating Council Kayode Fatomiluyi as well as their secretaries, signed on behalf of the labour centres.

The consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage approved by the state government for officers on Grade Level 07 to Grade Level 12 would also be suspended for three months effective from May to July 2021.

The monthly Running Grants (RGs) released to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on a monthly basis would be reduced to reflect the latest economic realities on ground.

An Economic Review Committee would henceforth meet monthly (five days after Federation Accounts Allocation Committee release) to keep Labour abreast of the financial position of the State and actions to be taken.

It was equally agreed that 10 per cent of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) being the state responsibility to the state Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC) would be released henceforth.

Mrs Babafemi, while addressing the labour leaders, m said: “The revenue generating committee has been saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that the state work hard and rakes in more monies to finance the State.