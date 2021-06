The Ekiti State government has slashed the monthly salaries of all political office-holders in the state by 25 per cent.

Governor Kayode Fayemi and other government functionaries are affected by the development for three months effective from May to July 2021.

The consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage approved by the state government for officers on Grade Level 07 to 12 would also be suspended for three months effective from May to July 2021.