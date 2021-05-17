Ekiti State government has said it had concluded plans to embark on massive production of rice to be able to meet both local and external demands of the product.

The commissioner for agriculture and food security, Prince Olabode Adetoyi disclosed this in Ado Ekiti while speaking to journalists ahead of the official launch of Ekiti Rice Pyramid Project.

The event, which will also feature the flag off of the 2021 wet season rice cultivation will be officially launched by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, while Governor Kayode Fayemi, will be the host.

Adetoyi said the state government had attracted investors, who were to invest in planting and processing of rice in the state, saying the product would be of high standard and stone free.

Rice Pyramid: The Quest For Food Security

He said the state government is also working round the clock towards ensuring that youths ventured into farming by making it more attractive through the various agricultural incentives.

The commissioner saidS the government would provide adequate security for the farmers to guarantee their safety and made them go to their farms without fear.

According to Adetoyi, 23 new investors have been allocated lands to plant rice, cocoa and palm oil, among others to attract investors through provision of an enabling environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Top notch rice processing plants like Stallion, Dangote and Jumlar rice were all allocated land in premium locations in Ekiti Knowledge Zone, for quality rice production. Jumlar is nearing completion”.