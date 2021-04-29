BY ALO ABIOLA |

The Governing Council of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) yesterday sacked the university’s registrar, Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya over alleged gross misconduct.

Odusanya’s sack came barely a week after the university council suspended him from office to pave the way for proper investigation into allegations of irregular appointment during the recruitment exercise of the University between 1st August, 2020 and 10th February, 2021.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Chief Information Officer and the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Foluso Ogunmodede and Wole Balogun respectively.

The statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Ado-Ekiti said Odusanya’s appointment was terminated on Tuesday during the Council’s meeting.

The statement posited that his sack was approved by the University Governing Council on Tuesday after critically looking at a report by the Council Disciplinary Committee set up to review the report of the Investigative Committee which reviewed all appointments during the said period.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, has played down the insinuation that he would come after those allegedly recruited in what has now been confirmed as irregular exercise following the Registrar’s exit.

Fasina said his administration was not going to witch-hunt any member of staff but to improve on the well-being and welfare of the university workers.

The VC, however, added that the recruitment exercise would be reviewed by the management of the university.