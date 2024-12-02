Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has restated his administration’s commitment to the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum to workers in the state.

The governor who spoke while reacting to the nationwide strike called by Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) over non-implementation of the new wage in some states, said the payment will commence in December 2024 in Ekiti State.

He added that the new wage has been included in the budget and that the state government has also entered into agreement with the organised labour on the implementation.

Addressing newsmen in Ikere Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji said, “I cannot make a distinction of what they meant, because in Ekiti State, we have signed an agreement with the labour, implementation and payment of the new wage is going to commence on December 1 this year.

“We couldn’t commence, because it was not budgeted for. I have just signed the appropriation budget that accommodated the new minimum wage, so, we will start paying by December.

“I actually don’t understand what NLC meant by the statement that the states that have not commenced payment, because payment is not automatic, you have to budget for it.”

Oyebanji said the state government and the labour reached agreement two weeks ago after the payment of the November salary.

“So, we were talking, we didn’t reach an agreement, we reached an agreement just two weeks ago and we had paid November salary by then. I know that NLC is a reasonable organisation and Ekiti State NLC leadership are reasonable too, they know what to do.

“We have signed the minimum wage with them and we will commence payment by December,” Oyebanji said.

Speaking exclusively with the LEADERSHIP in Ado Ekiti on the issue, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Labour Matters, Comrade Olukayode Fatomiluyi said workers in the state would not embark on strike action.

Fatomiluyi said the state government has done the needful by agreeing to pay N70,000 minimum wage and signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the labour leaders to that effect.

He said, “There can’t be any labour strike in Ekiti State. The state government has signed the new minimum wage in the state and it is supposed to commence immediately and that has been done.

“You can verify from the labour leaders in the state, but I am very sure there will be no strike in Ekiti State because all that needed to be done have been done by the government”.

The state government and leaders of the organised labour had about two weeks ago signed the MoU on the new wage.

According to the MoU, the new minimum wage which takes effect from December 1 will cover all strata of Ekiti workers as well as pensioners.