Former Nigerian Olympian and sports administrator, Yusuf Alli, says the maiden National Intermediate Games, EKO 2026, will reveal the states genuinely developing athletes at grassroots level and those relying on recruiting established talents to improve their medal haul.

The Games are scheduled to hold in Lagos from 1 to 15 October, with athletes in the 15 to 18 age bracket expected to compete across 28 sports. More than 14,000 athletes from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory are expected to participate in the inaugural edition.

Alli, who is part of the organising structure, said the competition would provide an opportunity to assess the effectiveness of states’ grassroots sports development programmes.

“This will expose states. States that just go and buy athletes for festivals — this will determine the ones that have really been training,” Alli said.

He added that EKO 2026 would place greater emphasis on sustainable athlete development rather than short-term success at multi-sport competitions.

“I know for sure that states like Edo and Lagos train athletes very well. It will come to play for us to see the states that have been training athletes,” he added.

The issue of states recruiting athletes from outside their development systems has remained a contentious subject in Nigeria’s multi-sport competitions, particularly the National Sports Festival.

Delta retained its National Sports Festival title at the 2025 edition in Ogun State, winning 323 medals, including 122 gold, while Lagos topped the medal table at the 2025 National Youth Games in Asaba with 52 gold medals.

Alli believes EKO 2026 could provide a different assessment of the strength of states’ talent pipelines by focusing on athletes at a crucial stage of their development.

The Games are designed to bridge the gap between youth and senior sport, with talent identification expected to be a major component of the competition.

“We look at the extra-talented athletes that may not have what it takes now, but may have what it takes in the future. Those are the ones we are really looking to concentrate on,” Alli said.

He stressed that the success of the Games should not be judged solely by the medal table, but by the number of promising athletes identified and subsequently supported through structured development programmes.

EKO 2026 is therefore expected to provide an early assessment of Nigeria’s grassroots sports system, while highlighting states with sustainable pathways for nurturing athletes towards senior national and international competition.