Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has announced the appointment of Mr. Oritsedere Otubu as its new chairman.

He replaces Mr. Charles Momoh who was the pioneer Chair and is stepping down after eight years in line with company’s policy and international best practices.

It is expected that Mr. Otubu will consolidate on the gains achieved under Mr. Momoh where monthly revenues climbed steadily from about N2.3 billion to nearly N11 billion.

This announcement was made via an official statement by the EKEDC general manager, Corporate Communications, Mr. Godwin Idemudia.

According to the statement, the EKEDC board and management are fully confident that the new chairman will astutely lead the company into a new phase of developmental journey to attain industry milestones and optimise its position as the leading and customer- centric power utility company as well as the preferred choice of all stakeholders.

Otubu is an accomplished entrepreneur with a diversified portfolio of investments that has a track record of successfully developing and building businesses for over 25 years. He plays a strong leadership role in the direction and governance of many companies where he holds significant interests.

He is the Chairman of Elektron Petroleum Energy and Mining Limited, owners of Alausa Power Limited; Chairman of Venture Garden Group; former Director of Access Bank Plc; a past member of the Economic Advisory Team of Delta State, and has also served on the Board of Trustees of Western Delta University.

Otubu is an expert in Finance and Economics, and has attained many academic degrees both within and outside the country. He holds a master’s degree in Accounting from Houston Baptist University Texas in the United States. He is an avid sportsman and a sports enthusiast.

