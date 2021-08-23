The Eko Electricity Distribution Company, EKEDC, has said that the country’s power sector has recorded a level of improvement since its privatisation.

The managing director and chief executive officer, MD/CEO, of the Disco, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi highlighted some of the policy improvements in the Nigerian power sector while speaking as the guest speaker at the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Ikeja Branch 2021 Engineering week, Annual Business Luncheon.

Fadeyibi observed that the power sector has made several efforts to improve customer satisfaction, through consistency, reliability and quality of supply to all electricity consumers, irrespective of category and nature of demand.

Fadeyibi was represented at the programme, by Engr. Adeyinka Adewumi, a general manager in the CEO’s office spoke on the theme, “Disco’s policy and guidelines for energy consumer satisfaction” disclosed that some of the policy improvements in the power sector include; Service Based Tariff (SBT), National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), Performance Improvement Plan (PIP), customer enumeration and service automation.

He added that EKEDC’s effort has also been significantly directed at improving service delivery and ensuring customer satisfaction.

“As a company, customer satisfaction has been at the core of our business operations, we have a conscious awareness that our business growth is proportionate to the shared experiences of our customers, this is the reason we have created multiple access channels to ensure visibility, effective response and communication.”

Fadeyibi noted that some of the Company’s efforts in this regard include its 24/7 call centre, which has dedicated lines for customer requests, enquiries, and complaints, walk-in customer service centres across its business offices and districts, dedicated email addresses for customers to send in requests, which has been further devolved to all its business districts. Interactive Selfcare portal on its website, social media and the customer town hall engagements which is now done virtually and in smaller clusters in the light of COVID-19 pandemic.

Fadeyibi noted that all the multiple access channels have ensured that all requests, enquiries, and complaints from customers of the company are promptly and effectively resolved. He concluded by adding that the improvements and progress bear testament to the company’s commitment to its customers, in terms of sustainability and improved service delivery.

In his own remarks, the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwoolu who was represented at the programme by the permanent secretary, Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Rotimi Thomas, commended the Nigeria Society of Engineers NSE, Ikeja Branch for the annual luncheon which is helping to proffer policy solutions and contribute ideas for economic growth and development.

Hon. Bola Ilori, who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Engr. Rauf Aregbesola encouraged the Engineers to focus on the issue of power generation as a challenge in the electricity value chain.

He also called for the domestication of green energy, which he described as the major trend globally. He added that the combination of green energy and fossil fuel will help to ensure optimal power distribution to all Nigerians.

Engr. Olutosin Ogunmola, who is the Chairman of the Nigeria Society of Engineers, Ikeja Branch, noted that the annual business luncheon is held to propose solution to different socio-economic challenges, particularly in infrastructural development.