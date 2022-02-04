Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has launched Energy clubs in selected schools within its network, to encourage young girls to take opportunities in the power sector.

The club activities are expected to promote the interest of female students in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) disciplines, to achieve gender diversity and equity in the power sector and other related technical sectors.

The programme launch, which was held at Government Secondary School Ikoyi, is in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development, USAID.

The participating schools in the first phase of the year-long programme include Akande Dahunsi Community Secondary School, Ilado Community Junior Secondary School and Wahab Folawiyo Junior High School.

According to Alero Olayiwola, EKEDC’s Head Talent Management and Development, the club activities will run concurrently in the participating schools, for a period of 12 months.

During the period, she said the company will provide the guidelines, curriculum and support the activities of the club before handing over to the participating schools for sustainability.

She disclosed that the programme will sustain the interest and commitment of students in STEM subjects and expose them to the knowledge, possibilities and opportunities that abound in the power and other technical sectors.