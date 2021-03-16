ADVERTISEMENT

BY CHIKA IZUORA, Lagos

Following prolonged power outages experienced by its customers in the Lekki, Ikoyi-and Ajah areas under its network, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has said frantic efforts were being made to restore electricity to the areas.

The company in a statement signed by its General Manager, Corporate Communications, Godwin Idemudia, said that the company express regret as a result of the prolonged outage being experienced by the customers, but assured that it is working with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to ensure that supply is restored very shortly as the ongoing repair works are almost completed.

“We are not unaware of the difficulties our customers are experiencing within the Lekki, Ajah and Ikoyi areas of our network. As we have restated earlier, the outage is as a result of ongoing maintenance by our TCN partners.

‘’While the work is already behind schedule, we are glad to inform our customers that the repair work has reached an advanced stage and will be completed as soon as possible.”

The company appealed for understanding and calm, noting that it remains committed to its objective of providing reliable power to its customers.