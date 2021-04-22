BY ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

The management of Ekiti State University, (EKSU) Ado Ekiti has restated its commitment to the agreement reached with the various unions at the instance of the Ekiti State House of Assembly late last year.

Members of the assembly had intervened in the industrial crisis between the university management and the staff unions last year which culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) witnessed by the lawmakers.

A statement by the head of the directorate of information and corporate affairs of the university, Bode Olofinmuagun said most of the demands of the unions predated the current administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi as well as that of the current Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Bamitale Omole and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Edward Olanipekun.

The university management, in conjunction with the Governing Council, the statement said has been working relentlessly to tackle the numerous inherited challenges headlong.

“Furthermore, both the University Senate and the Management are working assiduously to ensure that the current academic calendar, as approved by the Senate, is not truncated in any way so that there can be an improvement in the university’s internally generated revenue”.

The university management highlighted what it has since done in line with the MoA signed at the Ekiti State House of Assembly. These include but are not limited to the following, “Regular payment of gross salaries as and when due ever since and payment of the balance of the salaries of the months of September and October 2020.

“Payment of the balance of PAYE deduction for the year 2019 and cooperative deductions for the month of March, 2020. As a matter of fact, between December, 2020 and now, the university has paid other deductions apart from PAYE and cooperative to include Contributory Pension and Union dues to the tune of N209,689,480.79.