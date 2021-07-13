Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Joe-Kyari Gadzama on Monday called for the decentralisation of Nigeria’s policing system to tackle insecurity in the country.

Ekweremadu and Gadzama made the call while speaking at the opening session of the 2021 Annual Law Week ceremony of the Ikeja branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), with the title “Nigerian State and the Call for Restructuring’’.

According to him, the decentralisation of the police had become expedient in the face of rising wave of banditry and kidnapping across the country.

He said, “Our policing system has failed woefully. There are no other federating states that have done what we are doing in policing.

“It is no surprise that with the capsizing of the national police, the nation’s security has also collapsed. So restructuring the police is no longer a matter of choice but a matter of urgency.

On his part, Gadzama noted that Policing in Nigeria have been faced with an avalanche of problems, which included, the accountability of the Police Force, and the high surge of crimes in different states of the country.