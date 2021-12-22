Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has approved N1.38billion for the payment of end of year bonus to civil servants in the state.

Special adviser to the governor on media and communication, Muyiwa Adekeye, in a statement yesterday, said civil servants would this month receive bonuses ranging from 100 per cent of monthly pay for junior civil servants to 30 per cent for senior civil servants.

Adekeye said the 2021 end of year bonus would cost the state N1.382billion.

The statement explained further that the end of year bonus was part of the state government’s efforts to boost morale and enhance the welfare of civil servants.

The aide said: “Under the scheme, workers from Grade Levels 1-7 will be paid 100% of their monthly salary as bonus. Middle level civil servants from Grade Level 8-13 will get 40%, while senior officers on Grade Level 14 and above will receive 30 percent of their monthly earning.

“The 2021 end of year bonus will cost the state N1.382bn. In September 2019, the Kaduna State government became the first government, national or subnational, to pay the new national minimum wage. The state also increased the minimum pension to N30,000 monthly for retirees on defined benefit,” the statement said.

