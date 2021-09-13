Governor of Kaduna State Malam Nasir El-Rufai has expressed sadness over the killing of Rev Silas Yakubu Ali, a pastor of ECWA Church, Kibori-Asha Awuce, in Zangon Kataf local government area of the state. He described the incident as horrifying and cruel.

Suspected gunmen were said to have killed the cleric on Saturday. In a statement issued yesterday by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, he said security agencies reported that Ali departed for Kafanchan on Saturday and was not heard from until his corpse was found by a search party early on Sunday at Kibori community, near Asha-Awuce, where he was apparently attacked and macheted to death.

The governor offered prayers for the repose of the soul of the cleric.

ADVERTISEMENT

El-Rufai has also sent his condolences to the family of Rev Ali and the ECWA Church in Kibori-Asha Awuce, and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the painful loss.

The governor urged security agencies to intensify efforts towards apprehending the perpetrators of the heinous killing, while appealing to members of the community to remain calm.

“Security agencies are conducting investigations in the general area,” he said.