BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai yesterday expressed excitement over a football club floated by a Kaduna based Bishop.

The football club called Seat of God Football Club (SOG FC) is founded by the General Overseer of Seat of God Ministry, Kaduna, Bishop Tinuoye Ademola Idowu.

Speaking at the unveiling of the club, Governor el-rufai, who was represented by the director of sports in the state ministry of sports development, Ibrahim Yakubu, promised to support the newly founded football club to attain lofty heights.

“It is our hope that with the establishment of this club, there will be a turnaround in football and sports development in Kaduna State.

“We will give you the necessary support and make the environment conducive for the club to excel.

“We urge other persons willing to invest in sports generally to follow suit as we unveil the Seat of God Football Club. Together we shall make Kaduna State great again” el-rufai said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the founder Bishop Idowu said the football club was part of his contribution to sports development under the administration of Governor el-Rufai to make Kaduna great again.

He said though the football team was born through a church, it is non-religious, but open to all faiths and tongues.

“This on one hand, is a way of making our little contributions to compliment and key into the efforts of the state government under the leadership of our amiable and indefatigable governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, in making our dear State, Kaduna, great again.

“Though this team is born via a church, it is non-religious, unbiased and without sentiment or favouritism. It is opened to all faiths, beliefs, races, nationalities and tongues.

“The general belief and opinion of the people is that football proprietorship is exclusively reserved for money bags and billionaires, it is not always so. With God all things are possible and there is no goal too big to achieve for an individual with focus, good management and doggedness”.