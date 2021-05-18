The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has threatened to go on nationwide strike if the Federal Government fails to reign in Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, who has declared the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) wanted.

NUPENG said in a statement by its national president, Williams Akporeha, that it had received a report of a clandestine move by Governor el-Rufai to put the lives of the President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, and other labour leaders at risk.

“NUPENG, therefore, warns that if any harm is inflicted on any of the members of the organised labour, the leadership of the union will not hesitate to call on all our members throughout the nation for a total shutdown of all our services in the upstream, mid-stream, downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry.”

el-Rufai and the organised labour have been at loggerheads over the sacking of civil servants in the state.

The governor is reported to have sacked over 60,000 workers since he became governor in 2015.

On Tuesday the state government announced the sacking of lecturers of the Kaduna State University (KASU) and all nurses below Grade Level 14 for joining what it called illegal strike organised by the NLC.

