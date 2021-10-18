Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has promised to complete his tenure as strongly as he began the first tenure in 2015, explaining that the closing stages are also important in his administration.

Speaking after swearing-in two new High Court judges, members of statutory commissions and other officials at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House Kaduna, the governor explained that doing so is the responsible thing to do.

“The 19 months that remain to complete our mandate are as important as the first months of our first tenure back in 2015. We intend to finish our tenure as strongly as we started. That is the oath we took,’’ he added.

The governor pointed out that his administration has ‘’initiated many reforms as we pursue progressive attainments. While we do not assume that we can change everything in eight years, we have positively amended as many institutions, laws and practices as we can.’’

“Government is a continuum. We have created a strong platform upon which our successors can build, allowing them to focus on governance and the attainment of progressive goals. We have moved away from the notion of dispensing largesse as the purpose of government.

‘’Since 2015, we have freed government from the previous practise of sponsoring pilgrimage, and we have prioritised human capital development through massive investments in education and healthcare, infrastructure and investments and jobs.

‘’We have focused on public service reform and law and order, as well as on undoing some of the unintended consequences of previous decisions and policies, some dating back four decades, and others beginning with the restoration of democracy in 1999,’’ he added.

El-Rufai argued that the unitary structure of the judiciary is impeding the speedy dispensation of justice in Kaduna state.

“This is an anomaly introduced by the drafters of the 1999 Constitution who effectively foisted a unitary judiciary on a federation. We hope that the ongoing constitutional review process will remedy this contradiction so that we can double the number of High Court judges we have in Kaduna state because we can pay for them, we can take care of them and we can lighten their workload accordingly,’’ he said.

The governor argued that the credibility and effectiveness of law and order depends on the speedy dispensation of justice, adding that ‘’speedy justice cannot be dispensed by overworked judges.’’

‘’We want to lighten the burden of our judges but our ability to appoint more of them is constrained because the National Judicial Council has to recommend to us to appoint,’’ he said.