Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, former governor, Sen. Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi and Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) have mourned the death of the president of Yoruba Community in Kaduna state, Alhaji Liadi Adeyinka Olapade, who died at the age of 67 after a brief illness.

Rotary District 9125, New Nigerian Development Company Ltd, State of Osun Indigenes Association and Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina (Katsina State Development Fund) are among hosts of organisations and bodies that equally mourned the late Olapade, who was the chairman of Ansar-ud-Deen Society Kaduna branch as well as Muslim Council of Nigeria (MCON) until his death.

Governor el-Rufai, while signing the condolence register after paying a condolence visit to the family described Alhaji Olapade as a bridge builder, person of acumen and humility.

“May the soul of Alhaji Olapade rest in perfect peace! He was a great citizen of Kaduna state, a bridge builder and person of humility and acumen. May Allah bless all he left behind,” Governor el-Rufai wrote.

Former governor of the state, Makarfi said the death of Olapade came to him as a rude shock especially after he was told, on the eve of his death, when he went to visit him at the hospital that he was getting better, “the family informed me he was getting better as I met him sleeping. I came back home full of hope.

For the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), the death of Olapade was not just a shock, but it had created a big vacuum that would be difficult to fill in the accounting profession. ICAN President, Mrs Comfort Olu Eyitayo described the late Alhaji Olapade as a seasoned chartered accountant who was known for accuracy and integrity.