By NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has expressed shock and sadness over the death of LEADERSHIP publisher, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah, who died on friday after a brief illness.

El-Rufai, who posted on his social media handles, said the late publisher lived most of his life in Kaduna.

The governor condoled the family and LEADERSHIP Media Group:”OMG, Sam? Shocking!! May his gentle, engaging & patriotic soul Rest in Peace. The thoughts, sympathies & prayers of the government & people of Kaduna State are with Sam, his family & the LEADERSHIP Media Group that he pioneered and led. Kaduna is where Sam NDA-Isaiah lived most of his life, & the birthplace of LEADERSHIP newspaper. Our city and State just lost a rare gem. Very, very sad! – @elrufai” El-Rufai wrote.