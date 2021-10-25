Governor Nasir El-Rufai has called for a consensus between the federal government and the 36 states of Nigeria, on an emergency recruitment programme into the security agencies.

The governor argued that the war against banditry and insurgency can change ‘’significantly by hiring 1,000 willing youths from each of the 774 LGAs in the country into the security agencies.’’

El-Rufai said that an influx of 774,000 new boots on the ground will be a significant blow against criminals and an employment boost, adding that the surge in numbers will be unprecedented since the civil war.

Governor El-Rufai made these comments after the presentation of the Kaduna State Security Incidents Report for the Third Quarter of 2021, held in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, which had Civil Society Organisations, members of professional bodies and the media in attendance.

The governor recalled that Kaduna State Government has consistently supported the federal security agencies deployed to the state with logistics and equipment.

‘’Apart from these recurrent expenses, the Kaduna State Government has undertaken capital expenditure to provide facilities that can multiply the capacity of security agencies to deter crime and conduct effective investigations of those that do occur,’’ he added.

Governor El-Rufai also said that his administration has always aligned with the declaration of bandits as insurgents and terrorists.

‘’We have written letters to the federal government since 2017, asking for this declaration because it is the declaration that will allow the Nigerian military to attack and kill these bandits without any major consequences in international law.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’So, we support the resolution by the National Assembly and we are going to follow up with a letter of support, for the federal government to declare these bandits and insurgents as terrorists, so that they will be fair game for our military,’’ he added.

According to the governor, his administration is ‘’ in the process of establishing a Farmers/Herdsmen Reconciliation Council at the state level as well as similar committees at the local government and Chiefdom and Emirate levels.’’

El-Rufai disclosed that establishing the council is backed by a military edict, which was enacted in the 1990s, ‘’so, we are activating these committees to help in managing clashes between farmers and herdsmen at all levels.’’

The governor further disclosed that Kaduna state has ‘’a Riot Damage and Compensation Fund for those who are affected from 2016. I am therefore directing the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs to draw from the Riot Damage Fund, to pay all those affected, up to, and including this year. ‘’

El-Rufai appealed to all the citizens and residents of Kaduna state to remain law abiding and to uphold peace in their communities as best as they can, just as he offered ‘’sympathy for all the pains and sorrow insecurity is causing despite our sincere and consistent efforts and investments of hard-earned resources.’’

The governor offered the condolences of Kaduna State Government ‘’to the security agencies and the families of the security officers that have been killed while trying to keep our people safe.’’

El-Rufai also expressed gratitude to traditional leaders, adding that ‘’you are playing a very important role not only in the provision of useful intelligence in your communities, but also in engaging in reconciliation.’’

‘’I particularly urge the Agwatyap not to be discouraged by what is happening, to continue to work towards peace. In the end, there is no alternative to peace building. As leaders, we cannot but to continue to preach peace,’’ he added.