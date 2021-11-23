Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Nigeria’s Trade and Investment Minister, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and others are participating in the ongoing FIN Africa-UAE Trade and Investment Forum and the Forbes Best of Africa Energy Award sessions.

The event, which began on November 21, 2021, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is supported by the UAE government. The FIN event is in continuation of its bid to promote emerging economies in Africa and serve as a platform for Africa’s linkage to the world.

The event is a two-pronged package. The theme of the International Energy Forum is titled: ‘The future of Energy and Extractive industries in Africa’ while the theme of the Trade and Investment Forum is ‘The road to a prosperous Africa’.

Key participants at the event include; executive director, Directions Investment Holding Company (DIHC), Zulfiquar Ghadiyali; Minister of Trade and Industry, Rwanda, Beata Habyarimana; among others.

Meanwhile, the Trade and Investment Forum will aim at stimulating of wider inclusiveness between countries to speed up actualization of prosperous Africa; act as an advocacy machinery for the development of job creation incubation system for African youths at the grassroots and impact on the participants improved know-how on available opportunities for trade, investment and tourism.

Speaking on the uniqueness of the event, the chairman of Foreign Investment Network (FIN), Mrs Olayinka Fayomi, said, “It is estimated that the impact of COVID-19 would drag African economies into a fall of about 1.4 per cent in GDP, with smaller economies facing contraction of up to 7.8 per cent. So, it is time to turn to trade and investments help to build better bilateral trade and investment platforms and boost the economy as well as increasing productivity and export capacity.”

The executive director, Directions Investment Holding Company (DIHC), Zulfiquar Ghadiyali stated that “I am looking forward to the high-level networking, especially the one-to-one business meetings between decision makers and top executives and entrepreneurs from all parts of the world.”

Fayomi further noted despite the global economic contraption as a result of shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic, the African continent is set for a huge economic transformation in the energy sector, saying that the international energy forum will expose latest inventions in the extractive industries and provide an opportunity for greater investment in the exploration amidst the challenges of global warming.