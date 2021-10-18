Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has said that his government has recorded giant strides in the health sector both with the recruitment of personnel and procurement of medical equipment.

The governor who made this known while presenting the 2022 draft budget, also mentioned the efforts toward universal health coverage and fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the Health sector, we continue to improve the primary health care system, with equipment and materials and the recruitment of healthcare personnel,’’ El-Rufai said.

The governor further said that ‘’enrolment of citizens for universal health coverage through the State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme continues. Testing capacity for Covid-19 has been sustained using a mix of PCR and GeneXpert machines. ‘’

The governor also said that his administration has enacted various social welfare and skills acquisition programmes.

“We are funding several skills acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes for youths and women, including the Kaduna State Women Economic Empowerment Programme (KADSWEP) with N200 million low-interest microcredits targeting women entrepreneurs and vulnerable groups,’’ he said.

According to the governor, “5000 young graduates have been trained in entrepreneurship through the Kaduna Startup and Entrepreneurship Programme.

‘’With our partners in the Bank of Industry and the Kaduna Business School, we have unveiled KADSTEP 2.0 which will focus on training in ICT skills. This reinforces initiatives like Click-On Kaduna which has enabled thousands of young people to learning to code and acquire other digital skills at our Kaduna ICT hub,’’ he added.