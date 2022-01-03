Kaduna State Government has promised to continue paying close attention to the welfare and working conditions of the traditional institutions.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai made the commitment while presenting the staff of office to His Highness, Engineer Suleiman Umaru Lere, as the 14th Emir of Lere.

‘’We have purchased and distributed official vehicles to the entire 32 graded Emirs and Chiefs in the state. The state government has also purchased and distributed another set of official vehicles to the 77 District Heads in the state through the 23 Local Government Councils,’’ he said.

According to El-Rufai, Kaduna State Government will begin the reconstruction the palace of His Royal Highness, the Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmad Nuhu Bamali this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’Renovation of official residences of some royal fathers has already commenced. Also, architectural designs for the construction of official residences for the 77 District Heads in the state have already been produced and costed,’’ he added.

The governor recalled that with the support of the state House of Assembly, the government has ‘’ enacted the Traditional Institution Law to establish transparent rules to govern an institution that makes a significant contribution to peace and security in our communities.’’

‘’This is a land mark legislation that will regulate the institution and safeguard it from unnecessary political interference and caprice,’’ he added.

Governor El-Rufai thanked the traditional institutions for their goodwill, cooperation and support to the government over the past six years.

ADVERTISEMENT

El-Rufai congratulated Lere Emirate for being on the top of the list of the most peaceful emirates and chiefdoms in the state.

‘’Going by the records, from the creation of the emirate in the year 2000 to date, there’s no record of any breakdown of law and order or serious threats to security and peaceful coexistence amongst the diverse people residing in the emirate,’’ he noted.

The governor advised the new Emir to mobilize his people to sustain the tempo in the overall interest of the emirate and the state at large.

El-Rufai called on people of Lere Emirate to extend their full support and cooperation to the new Emir in the same manner they did to his predecessors.

He congratulated Emir Sulaiman Umaru for his well-deserved appointment, urging him to work hard and build on the illustrious foundations of his predecessors late, Emirs of Lere Alh. Umaru Mohammed and Brig-General Abubakar Garba Mohammed of blessed memory.