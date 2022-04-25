Governor Nasir El-Rufai has assured the Judiciary that Kaduna State Government will do everything it can, to ensure that it has enough resources to run its affairs, in spite of the fiscal challenges that all subnational and the federal governments are facing.

The governor who made this known after the swearing in of Justice Muhammad Tukur Muazu Aliyu as Acting Chief Judge of Kaduna state and Grand Khadi AbdurRahaman Umar Abubakar, said that the government is very ‘’proud of our judiciary and we want it to function. ‘’

El-Rufai however said that ‘’we are not proud of all the judges but we are proud of most of the judges. And that is how every human institution works; no human institution is perfect.‘’

‘’But I think on the whole, the Kaduna state judiciary is well regarded by its peers and it is highly respected by the executive and legislative branches of government,’’ he said.

The governor also said that virements will be made to double of the present N12 million monthly overhead cost given to the Judiciary because of the sheer number of staff and workload that they shoulder in the dispensation of justice.

‘’I was shocked to find out that even this year, the overhead cost for the High Courts was only like N12 million a month while that of the State House of Assembly is something like N50 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

El-Rufai who was responding to a comment by outgoing Chief Judge Muhammadu Lawal Bello, also promised that the salaries of Magistrates that were inadvertently slashed, will be restored and arrears will also be paid to those who were affected.

On the issue of rent allowance, he promised that the government will re-consider it but pointed out that ‘’we provide quarters for high court judges, we furnish them, we renovate them from time to time. And you still want to collect rent for what purpose, I don’t know?’’

Regarding the two months salaries of judiciary workers which the outgoing Chief Judge also raised, El-Rufai said that government will not pay them because ‘’ this was the period that the Judicial Staff Union went on strike, closed down the courts and the labour laws of Nigeria say ‘no work, no pay’.’’

‘’ We will never pay those two months. We don’t break the law. They were on strike for two months, they will not be paid for two months. It is as simple as that. During the period of strike, Trade Union Laws say the union should pay them their salaries. That is why they collect union dues and keep.

The governor congratulated the Acting Chief Judge and Grand Khadi, on their appointments, adding that he looks forward to working with them ‘’ in the 13 months that I have left to continue to strengthen our judiciary.’’