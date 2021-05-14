BY BODE GBADEBO

The suspended managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, has described Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State as her “Forever Boss”.

She made her first public appearance on Thursday since after she was asked to step aside in order to allow for unfettered investigation of the management of the NPA.

LEADERSHIP reports that Bala-Usman was last week Thursday, May 6, 2021 suspended from office over sundry allegations including remittance shortfalls by NPA to the tune of N165.3bn.

Presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, had in a statement on May 6 announced the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari granted to the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, to set up a panel of enquiry on the activities of the NPA management and as well Hadiza Bala-Usman’s suspension while the investigation last.

Although she has denied the allegations but on Monday, May 10, 2021, Amaechi carried out the presidential directive by inaugurating a 10-man panel of enquiry, which will probe Bala-Usman and the NPA management.

Meanwhile Hadiza, who hails from Katsina State, showed up in Zaria, Kaduna State on Thursday as a member of the entourage of the state governor to the Emir of Zazzau’s palace for Eid-el-Fitr festivities.

She took to her social media handles afterwards to announce her presence with a photo of her seated beside Governor El-Rufai at the Sallah event, saying she was at the event with El-Rufai, her “Forever Boss”.

Hadiza Bala-Usman, apart from the traditional sallah prayer, also made a veiled reference to the ongoing probe of NPA activities, saying she was resolute with a belief that “truth always triumphs.”

Bala-Usman wrote: “Eid Mubarak….”Taqabbalallāhu minnā wa minkum”May Allah accept [good deeds] from you and us”.

“At the place of the Emir of Zazzau with my forever Boss @elrufai. We remain resolute in the believe that the truth always triumphs…Allah’s protection and guidance for alway

