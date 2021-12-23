Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has signed the state’s 2022 budget, assuring residents that the N278.58bn budget will be faithfully implemented to advance public welfare and develop human capital and infrastructure.

The signed budget allocates N184.53bn to capital expenditure and N94.05bn to recurrent, a ratio of 66:37%.

According to the budget, with N89.67billion, the social subsector has 49% of the capital budget, the largest sectoral allocation: “Capital allocations in the social sub-sector are Education (N41.66bn), Health (N28.63bn) and Social Development (N19.37bn). Capital budget allocation for public works and infrastructure is N28.94bn, and N8.79bn for housing and urban development”

The signing ceremony, which was held in the Council Chambers of Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, was attended by the Speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Yusuf Zailani and principal officers of the legislature, commissioners and other aides of the governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, el-Rufai stated that he was very pleased that for the seventh consecutive year, Kaduna State is signing its appropriation bill into law well ahead of the first day of January.

He said the alignment of the fiscal year and the calendar year, which has ensured that budget implementation can commence by 1st January of each year.

ADVERTISEMENT