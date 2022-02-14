Governor Nasir El-Rufai has asked the people of Kaduna state to pray for leaders that will promote peace and development in the coming election, irrespective of where they come from.

The governor who made this known during the meeting of Kaduna State Committee on Inter Religious Harmony, cautioned religious leaders against being used by politicians for their selfish ends.

El-Rufai noted that during the election cycles, politicians become desperate to win elections by whatever means, adding that ‘’sometimes they use religious leaders to bring confusion.’’

‘’As a government, our fervent prayers have always been that may the Almighty God select for the state and the country at large, good leaders who will bring about development, irrespective of where they come from,’’ he added.

The governor called on those who have not registered, to seize the opportunity of the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) voters registration exercise, to do so.

El-Rufai who lamented that Kaduna state is lagging behind in registration figures, added that the voters card is the citizens’ power to elected leaders of their choice.

He called on the religious leaders to help in the sensitization campaign.

The governor also disclosed that the Preaching Regulation Law has been enacted.

The Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Balarabe gave an update of what the government had been doing since the last meeting was held, while Secretary to Kaduna State Government, Malam Balarabe Abbas Lawal and Commissioner of Local Government Affairs, Dr Shehu Usman Muhammad spoke on the Preaching Regulation Law and the need for INEC registration respectively.