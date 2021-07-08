Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, has charged security agencies on synergy amongst themselves in order to achieve the desired success in the fight against insecurity.

The governor gave the charge while declaring open a three-day capacity building training on techniques and principles of investigation and prosecuting fraud-related offences in Kaduna.

He harped on efficient inter-agency collaboration, stressing that no service or agency could achieve success without collaborating with others.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan commended the organizers of the training, stressing that the training is apt because it will help in tracking resources that criminals used to commit crimes and further help to expose personnel to the rudiments of investigation and how to prosecute fraud related offences.

He gave the assurances of the state government’s support to all security agencies to help them in achieving their mandates.

No fewer than 31 personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Kaduna State Government officials are participating in the training which is organised by the NSCDC Kaduna State command in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Kaduna zonal office with support from the Kaduna State Government.