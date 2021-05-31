The year 2020 would be remembered for Covid-19 pandemic and how people and institutions around the globe created a path of survival, kept the economy and governance running in spite of the lockdown. In Kaduna state, the administration rendered unhindered social services and gave dividends of democracy to the citizens. Malam Nasir El-Rufai’s foresight made this possible as he initiated a technologically-driven government long before the pandemic burst upon the world.

In May, 2020, Governor El-Rufai made case for e-governance at the Rauf Aregbesola colloquium. According to him, “investing aggressively in digital technology is the only way Africa can preserve its growth and continue to lift people out of poverty. We must invest in the digital because henceforth, every sector of governance and living will depend on the digital.”

Since its inception, the state government has partnered with Microsoft to digitalise governance, facilitate easy-tracking of everyday activities, enhance cost-effectiveness and eliminate bureaucratic bottlenecks as well as corruption. The partnership also enabled the deployment of office productivity, especially email solutions, presentation and spreadsheet packages. By and large, these tech-modules have strengthened the coordination and collaboration of middle to high-level public servants across functional teams.

In its e-governance drive, Kaduna State Government established the Ministry of Business Innovation and Technology to lead the digitisation of the administration, leading to the ‘’paper-less’’ operations of some agencies. For example, land administration has become a hassle-free process under the Kaduna Geographic Information Service (KADGIS). Interested developers or individuals can now apply for land allocation and registration without going through speculators. Landowners also enjoy the benefits of digital titles.

Apart from KADGIS, revenue collection has also been completely digitalised. The newly revitalised Kaduna Internal Revenue Service (KADIRS) has been delivering on its revenue collection, most times surpassing its annual target. The e-tax management platform, www.kadirs.kdsg.gov.ng, which was introduced in January 2020, enables taxpayers to verify and retrieve their unique Tax Identification Numbers (TINs), file tax returns and compute tax liabilities, while those that are self-employed can compute, file and process their Direct Assessments. In addition to these benefits, taxpayers can upload Pay-As-You-Earn (PAYE) schedules, purchase number plates for their vehicles, register or renew vehicle particulars, thereby eliminating the need for many trips to the Motor Vehicle Office.

Likewise, residents of the state seeking Building Permits can also apply from the comfort of their homes as the Kaduna State Urban Planning Development Authority (KASUPDA) has been digitally upgraded. In the same vein, the Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board has completely gone paper-less. This has not just enhanced efficiency but has eliminated corruption.

Similarly, procurement has also become digital in Kaduna state. Now, contractors apply and register via the State’s Procurement Agency’s website, in line with the Open Governance Partnership programme, which promotes transparency, accountability and citizens’ participation in governance. In the same vein, business owners can register their business premises digitally via the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology website without contacting any government official.

Significantly, these digital platforms were put in place before the Covid-19 and when the pandemic struck, it didn’t catch the administration napping. So, Kaduna State Government was the first subnational in Nigeria to adopt the Zoom platform, which was used for virtual Executive Council meetings, departmental meetings and other government activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, government’s day-to-day activities are regularly updated on its official social media handles. In addition, the state’s website carries an up-to-date library where budget documents, white papers and various bills, including laws, are uploaded for the general public’s consumption. In fact, the website has been upgraded to enable easy usage for web users, better user interface and improved user experience. For many years, the state’s website has been regarded as one of Nigeria’s most active and highly informative government websites.

In 2019, the Centre for International Advanced and Professional Studies (CIAPS) ranked Kaduna state as the best subnational in e-governance. Likewise, in 2018, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) awarded Kaduna State as the “Best State Government in Adoption of IT”. Unarguable, these laurels are a recognition of Governor El-Rufai’s political will to move the state to the Next Level of the digital divide.

Mustapha is Special Assistant on Media and Communication