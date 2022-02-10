Although a technocrat of some sort and political leader, Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State speaks with the kind of the bluntness of the peasants who are naturally crude and therefore, most often, rude communicators. The real peasants naturally express themselves in the so-called scatological language which is usually bereft of a lot of those niceties that are the basic features of refined messages or edited informational materials.

But it is in such bluntness of the peasants that the real facts about every issue and situation are found, which essentially means that the peasants are truth tellers. A lot of times, the kind of truths that are conveyed in this kind of manner and style are characteristically unsettling and therefore detestable to a lot of people.

El-Rufa’i is not the kind of person who looks over his shoulders before he speaks because he apparently does not care about the kind of interpretations to which his revelations or views are always quickly subjected. It is perfectly in line with his character that he continuously makes statements that easily generate diverse reactions which cumulatively turn into controversies.

The prevailing insecurity which is currently Nigeria’s most crippling challenge is an issue on which Governor El-Rufa’i has consistently been most blunt as, on several occasions, he admitted the failure of the government to even reduce its scale. His testimony against the government especially with regard to the incessant attacks and killings, which is a very uncommon attitude among leaders, truly indicates that he is not a pretender.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with some of the achievements that the Kaduna State Government consistently claims to have recorded, the governor still continues to confirm that the insecurity which prevails across a lot of other Northern States remains an albatross, or even something worse than it. The regular issuance of statements by the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs on some of the violent crimes is a clear example of the determination of the State Government to give a picture of the situation in the state..

In the 2021 Security Report which, according to the Ministry, “covers banditry, kidnapping, rape perpetrated by armed bandits, cattle rustling, communal and inter-ethnic clashes, violent attacks and reprisal attacks” the State Government has supplied sufficient facts about the rates of criminality in Kaduna State; all of which have re-enforced the fear that the security of the people is not guaranteed. This particular report on which Governor el-Rufa’i further expatiated shows a clear increase of violent crimes in 2021 compared with what obtained in the year that preceded it.

The details in the report have shown that each of the listed violent crimes has increased by a very noticeable percentage which, more than anything else, validates the argument that the government’s strategies for the fight against terrorism are largely deficient. It is, in fact, a report that has fully served as the basis of the conclusion that all the resources that are supposedly being deployed towards the provision of security for the people of the state are already a waste.

The Kaduna State 2021 Security Report and the smaller ones that came earlier are, more or less, a self-indictment because they contain detailed analyses of the failure of the State Government and, by extension, the Federal Government to deal with the situation in a manner that could have yielded positive results. The rapidity with which violence escalated during the year had rendered the achievements recorded by the security personnel in the course of their operations terribly insignificant.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frustration, disappointment or his tendency for wild revelation of even the most shocking facts or a combination of all of them might have informed the decision of Governor El-Rufa’i to be frank with the people on the matter. By coming forward with such figures and the relevant explanations, he must have somehow disarmed a lot of those who, either as political opponents or just some concerned people, have continued to consider the insecurity as a manifestation of a failure of the government and have therefore always been ready to launch attack.

Both the full disclosure of the harsh realities in Kaduna State and the recommendation for the prompt adoption of corresponding harsh measures against the terrorists made by El-Rufa’i are manifestations of frustration. His suggestion for the indiscriminate bombing of all the suspected hideouts of the criminals and/or complete burning of all the forests in all those parts of the North where the violent attacks and kidnappings are most rampant in order to rout out the perpetrators is a clear expression of complete desire for the immediate arrest of the situation.

Yet, there are some parts of el-Rufai’s approach to the governance of Kaduna State that are at total variance with his desire for the de-escalation of violence in the State in particular and the North as a whole. The obvious social tension and severe economic challenges that are most prevalent in the state and which are direct products of certain policies of the State Government are in conflict with his expressed determination to tackle insecurity.

In fact, it all looks like Governor El-Rufa’i lacks either the required seriousness or the capacity for the resolution of the current crises. This sufficiently explains the adoption of some measures by the State Government which, even by his own judgement, have not led to the reduction of violent attacks on innocent people and communities in the state.

The complete ban on the use of motorcycles and the heavy restriction of the operation of commercial tricycles, just like the earlier suspension of the telecommunication services which was however lifted, have directly caused fast degeneration of security. By introducing and firmly adhering to such measures, the Kaduna State Government has evidently inflicted abundant pains on the common people, a lot of whom are able-bodied and are therefore potential perpetrators of violent crimes.

It is on the basis of this ugly reality that the revelation, by the State Government, of some facts and figures about the security challenge and the loud complaint over the situation by Governor El-Rufa’i have been widely considered as helpful only to a very limited extent. The courage he has, so far, demonstrated would have been much more result-yielding and therefore appreciable if he had reconsidered the ill-advised decisions taken and subsequently reversed all those measures that have appeared to be anti-people.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bluntness with which El-Rufa’i and some other State Governors are speaking about insecurity in their respective states should have, by now, translated into real actions that can effectively guarantee the attainment of concrete results. Expression of anger and concern over the prevalence of a severe challenge like insecurity, until it is backed by strong actions, will not bring the problem to an end.