By Nabilah Hassan Umar

As an important component of human capital, healthcare is at the heart of the Kaduna State Development Plan. In fact, improving its quality and access are the constant driving force of Governor Nasir El-Rufai. From the outset, the governor had encapsulated this agenda in the APC Restoration Master Plan. Briefly, the plan aims at having a disease-free and productive citizenry, reducing the incidence of diseases through promoting and enforcing environmental sanitation and preventive healthcare. In addition, the plan wants to develop diagnostic and curative capacities in primary and secondary health facilities. In the last four odd years, the El-Rufai administration has changed the architecture of health care delivery in Kaduna state but it is still a work-in-progress.

Barely three weeks in office, Governor El-Rufai convened a health summit, where he shared the dismal statistics of the state of health care in Kaduna state. As at then, there were high infant and maternal mortality rates across the state but the government has been doing everything possible to reverse those statistics. To accomplish that, the administration renovated and equipped 255 Primary Health Centres in the state. In November 2016, the government signed an agreement with General Electric to actualise this project. Right now, there is one functional PHC in each ward in all the 23 local government. By so doing, Kaduna state citizens have access to quality healthcare, regardless of their location.

The government did not just invest in structures and equipment alone, it employed qualified health personnel to boost the quality of health service. The state government has recruited 2,450 health professionals and still counting. This would reduce doctor-patient ratio and the burden on the supporting health officers in the hospitals. Likewise, the existing health workers were sent to various trainings at home and abroad.

Similarly, to increase affordability of health services to the citizens of the State, the Kaduna Contributory Health Insurance Scheme Law was passed, which established the Kaduna State Contributory Health Insurance Authority (KADCHMA). The Health Insurance scheme is designed to widen the net of coverage and to ensure that all residents of the state, including the poor and vulnerable, have access to healthcare, without having to pay for it at the point of service. This will remove the financial barrier to quality healthcare services which often excludes the poor.

The state government has also invested heavily in transforming Barau Dikko into a teaching hospital where medical students from the Kaduna State University can get their compulsory internship training. The hospital has also been equipped with a dialysis machine as well as an MRI which offers services at a subsidized rate to patients. Similarly, a modern fluoroscopy machine has been installed in Patrick Yakowa General Hospital.

Significantly, the government intervened to stem the ravaging effects of malnutrition through KADENAP, the Kaduna Emergency Nutrition Action Plan. The programme was created in 2017, where Governor El-Rufai gave a N350 million as counter-part fund to match UNICEF’s N450 million contribution, for the procurement of RUTF, the therapeutic food used for treating malnutrition. In 2020 alone, the programme recorded a 69.8% total recovery rate out of the 21,265 patients that were treated.

Last Wednesday, the state government announced a partnership with Zipline, the world’s first and only national-scale drone delivery service, to use a logistics network of autonomous delivery drones to help transform access as availability of routine and emergency medicine for millions of people in Kaduna state. The revolutionary new service will use drones to make on-demand deliveries of hundreds of different vaccines, blood products, and life-saving medications. The first of its kind, the service will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, from three distribution centers – each equipped with 30 drones – and deliver to more than 1,000 health facilities serving millions of people across Kaduna State.

In summary, the reforms in the health sector in the last five years have improved immunization, maternal, child services as well as general access to quality healthcare for residents of Kaduna state. Since 2016, the state has allocated an average of 15% of the annual budget on healthcare and if sustained in the next two years, the transformation in the health sector will be unprecedented.

Nabilah is a Special Assistant on Media and Communication