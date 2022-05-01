It was the late Afro music maestro, Sunny Okosun, who captured it in one of his popular songs thus: “Africa is now or never, we either win it or lose it forever”. In that particular rendition, he urges the continent’s leaders to put the continent ahead of personal or selfish interests.

The clarion call in lines from that song by the late legendary Nigerian Music act seems to be the case in Kaduna State. At the moment, all eyes are on the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as he is poised to anoint his successor. Already, the political atmosphere in the state is tensed, with the political flutes singing and the drums beating, while the spectators who are citizens of the state are currently holding their breath, waiting anxiously to see who emerges the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming governorship primary in the state billed for May 18, 2022.

There have been so many intrigues in certain quarters within and outside the conclave of the inner caucus of the governor. Indeed, all the aspirants on the platform of the APC are confident of winning at the primary and justifiably so, due to the foundation of Governor El Rufai has laid for the governing party with sterling and transformative performance in governance.

However, the big question is, who among them is really competent enough to sustain the strides of the governor whose leadership credentials are taller than his frame and his actions belittle his looks. Most people in the state are strongly of the opinion that El-Rufai’s successor must be someone who is competent to carry on from where the governor would stop instead of politicians who are merely contesting for the sake of taking charge of the state’s coffers.

As a fiery advocate of competence and transparency, who will the governor prefer among the major contenders in the APC? Some of the frontline APC governorship aspirants In Kaduna State are immediate past commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Muhammad Sani Dattijo; the Senator representing Kaduna Central senatorial zone, Sen Uba Sani; director-general of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Malam Bashir Jamoh; Dr Abdulmalik Durungwa, and former chairman of National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barr Abdullahi Mukhtar Mohammed.

There are feelers that Dattijo seems to be the favorite among the youths and some major stakeholders in the state who believe strongly that a disciplined technocrat like him who has proven track records of prudent resource management truly fits the bill. The thinking is that it could just be what Governor El-Rufai gave as template when he hinted at some of the factors that would serve as indices for which his would-be successor would be drawn from – continuity, age, and membership of the team commonly referred to as “Team Kaduna”.

As hearts pound, everyone is waiting in anticipation of the final move of Gov El-Rufai, who has been described as the founder of the new Kaduna, just as Harry Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore is regarded as the cornerstone of one of the most thriving economies in the world today. Lee oversaw Singapore’s transformation into a developed country with a high-income economy within a single generation. In the process, he forged a highly effective, anti-corrupt government and civil service. Lee eschewed populist policies in favour of long-term social and economic planning, championing meritocracy and multiracialism as governing principles.

And as the saying goes, “a success without a successor is a failure,” the future of Kaduna as it stands, hangs precariously in the balance and primarily, Governor El Rufai’s final decision would determine if the state slides or flies.

Keen watchers of political happenings in the state are of the view that one wrong step now and Kaduna may not recover in many decades. Such is the power of retrogression at the leadership level.

In his Book, “The Accidental Public Servant”, El-Rufai himself reflects on a life in public service to Nigeria, the enormous challenges faced by the country, and what can be done while calling on a new generation of leaders to take the country back from the brink of destruction.

Today, it is on record that he has walked the talk. But pundits and most stakeholders hold strongly the notion that the glory of Kaduna should not start and decline with his administration, given the place of importance that the state occupies in the region. The torch of development, they argued, must be passed on to a competent individual who can be held accountable to sustaining and surpassing the development strides laid down by Governor El Rufai.

To this effect, Danladi Iliyasu, a member of the governing APC in the said told LEADERSHIP Sunday: “For now, the fate and future of Kaduna people and the nation at large lies in the final decision that will be made by Governor El Rufai when he raises the hand of his would-be successor and party flag-bearer.

“But to a large extent, the people are jittery that the governor could make the wrong choice, going by the expected pressures that would be mounted on him by family, friends and associates who may be tempted to receive largesse from aspirants”.

Indeed, with these uncommon achievements from an “accidental public servant”, the die is cast in the bid to choose who the cap will fit next and what matters now is not only having the ambition to lead but possessing the tested competence to succeed as Governor El-Rufai has done.