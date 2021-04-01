BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN, Kaduna

Kaduna State director of public prosecution (DPP) and lead counsel in the trial of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife Zeenat, Dari Bayero at the resumed hearing yesterday prayed the Kaduna High Court to over rule the defence in their no case submission and sentence the defendants as provided by the law.

Bayero told newsmen shortly after the presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada adjourned the case to May 25, 2021 for the defendants to open their defence in the trial, that the state had closed its case after presenting 15 witnesses in the trial.

He said, “Our last witness has testified and the state has closed her case. We are satisfied with the way the case has gone so far. We have presented 15 witnesses including Army Generals who are key actors and players that led to the filing of the case against the IMN leader.’’

“As far as the state is concerned, it has tendered all the exhibits and witnesses have come before the court and tendered evidence against the defendants.

“One of our prayers is that the court should over rule the no-case-submission, over rule the defence and convict the defendants accordingly and pass the necessary sentence as provided for in the law,” Bayero said.

It would be recalled that the High Court on March 8, adjourned the trial of the IMN leader and his wife until March 31.

Also, the lead counsel to the defendants, Femi Falana, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), told newsmen that his team would opendefence in the case at the adjourned date.

He said the defence in consultation with the defendants would also enter a no-case-submission before the court.

According to him, the defence had earlier before the beginning of trial, prayed the court to quash the charge.

The Kaduna State government charged El-Zakzaky and Zeenat with eight counts bordering on alleged culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among others.

On Sept. 29, the IMN leader and his wife pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to them.

It would be recalled that El-Zakzaky and his wife has been in detention since December, 2015.