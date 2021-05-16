By Sunday Isuwa, Abuja

A elder statesman, Mr Anthony Sani, has described the call by governors of the southern states for a national conference to restructure Nigeria as a misplaced priority.

Sani, in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP Weekend, said while there would be no objection on the significance of dialogue in a democracy, such conference should add value to the polity.

“Nigeria has had several conferences and national dialogues in the past whose reports are at the disposal of both political parties to use and enrich their manifestos for canvassing for electoral mandate needed for execution.

“Government and the legislature are also at liberty to use the reports to enrich their deliberations for performance.

“I can recall late General Abacha had a constitutional conference whose reports are in the archives. Former presidents Obasanjo and Jonathan had theirs. All those conferences discussed issues of national importance which both governments and political parties can use as resources to enrich the volume and quality of their policies and programmes. Let the political parties and governments visit the reports of past conferences for effect.

“I have stated severally that there is no national consensus on what constitutes restructuring, and given the fact that the country has undergone several restructurings-be it geopolitical, form of government and economic model, any further restructuring may not bring about the desired results,” he said.

To this end, Sani said political parties can visit the reports of past conferences as resources and pick their preferences and include in their manifestos which they can use and campaign for electoral mandate needed for execution.

“I think all that is needed is for our political parties and our politicians to locate the courage of their convictions and place in the politics and deliver on the promise of multiparty democracy.

“It is very true that open grazing contributes in no small measure to clashes between farmers and herders, and as a result, the clashes have affected our socio-economic development through the ensuing insecurity,” he added.