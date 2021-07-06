An elderly man identified as Aminu Ibrahim from Igarra, Akoko-Edo local government area of Edo State, his son-in-law and a yet to be identified third person have been kidnapped near Lampese at the boundary between Edo and Kogi states.

He was said to have been sent by his family to settle a marriage dispute between their daughter and her husband in Yamoya near Kabba, Kogi State and was returning with the son-in-law when they were kidnapped by gunmen who are said to be demanding N30million ransom.

But a family source said as at Monday morning, the kidnappers have reduced their demand to one million per person.

A member of the vigilante in the area said they spent the whole of Saturday and Sunday night in the bush searching for their whereabouts.

Meanwhile, the police said nine travellers who were kidnapped along the Benin-Auchi Road early Sunday morning, have been rescued by the men of the Edo Police Command at Igieduma village. The police said the passengers were made up of three males and six females.

A statement by the police public relations officer, PPRO, Edo Command, Kotongs Bello, stated that the command’s men swung into action upon receiving the distress call about the incident and engaged the kidnappers in a gun duel, leading to the rescue of the victims.

The statement reads: “On receipt of the information, the DPO Ehor Division, CSP Benafa Benjamin immediately swung into action, mobilising his team of police operatives from Ehor Division of Edo State police command and vigilante group for immediate bush combing. They moved into lgieduma forest reserve.