By Danjuma Joseph Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule, of Nasarawa State, has urged people of the state to elect only competent individuals to provide necessary leadership at the local government level.

Gov Sule, made the call at the weekend while hosting members of the Mada South Unity Forum, at his private residence, at Gudi, in Akwanga, local government area of the state.

The governor said he would prefer to see the people elect chairmen who have the experience and capacity to exploit and harness resources found in each of the councils, rather than depending on monthly subvention just to pay salaries.

While stressing that his administration will be transparent and fair in the conduct of the forthcoming council election, the Governor however appealed to the people to ensure that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), field only competent candidates that will assist the administration by exploiting and harnessing abundant natural and human resources at the councils.

In his response to issues raised by the Mada South Unity Forum, led by the District Head of Akwanga, Sir Anthony Yamusa, Engineer Sule emphasized the need to conduct a credible local government election.

“I plan and pray – I am going to be fair and I am going to be transparent in the forthcoming local government elections,” he stated.

He however urged the people of Akwanga Local Government Area to select a candidate for the chairman who is competent enough to harness and exploit the abundant natural resources found in the area for the collective benefit of the people.

According to the Governor, Akwanga has the potential to be great, adding that what Akwanga needs now is to get someone who would take a critical look at her potentials, harness and such for the progress of the people.

He lamented that even though Akwanga used to be the administrative head of the old Akwanga Division, with Wamba and Nassarawa Eggon under this administrative unit, it’s regrettable that Akwanga is still battling to pay monthly salary of workers.

On the request by the forum for a slot among those jostling for the position of permanent secretary in the state civil service, the Governor explained that his administration decided that all those aspiring to become permanent secretaries must sit for a qualifying test.

Engineer Sule said the decision was arrived at out of the desire to introduce sanity into the state civil service and to ensure that only competent hands are allowed to become permanent secretaries.

He however added that he is not unmindful of political undercurrents but that his administration will ensure that justice is done to every part of the state, even as he said he will prefer to have in place competent permanent secretaries that he could confidently send to represent the state at various public functions.

Regarding the tussle over the office of the District Head of Akwanga, the Governor said he did not do anything to antagonize the Chun Mada, HRH. Samson Gamuyare, who he holds in high esteem.

According to Engineer Sule, he was mindful of not stoking the embers of disunity among the Mada Nation, noting that all he did was to confirm Anthony Yamusa as substantive district head, instead of reinstating him as liaison officer, in order to finally put the matter to rest.