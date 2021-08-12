Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, on Thursday, have sealed-off the Ernest Ikoli Press Centre, the secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Port Harcourt.

The development followed the dissolution of the State Working Committee (SWC) of the Union by the Vice President, Zone F, Pastor Edward Ogude.

LEADERSHIP observed that the triennial delegates conference of the Union scheduled for Thursday could not hold due to disagreements between supporters of the outgone chairman of the Council, Stanley Job Stanley and his former deputy, Paul Bazia.

Stanley and Bazia are both seeking to be elected as the next chairman of the Council in a scheduled election that was trailed with accusations, counter-accusations as well as petitions.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, chairman of Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ in the state, Amaechi Okonkwo, described the development that led to the sealing of the secretariat as “unfortunate”.

Okonkwo said: “What happened today to me was very unfortunate and unpleasant. I feel so ashamed that we who report and analyse how political parties and other organisations conduct their own elections failed woefully in having a peaceful election.

“How can journalists allow simple disagreement over delegates list mar the election now forcing the police to seal their office? Very sad indeed.”