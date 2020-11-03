By Ugorji O. Ugorji,

This day has finally come. When citizens of the United States of America go to the polls today, it will be the culmination of a long-drawn out leadership selection process in the world’s most consequential democracy – perhaps the greatest experiment of democracy on a nation-state level in history. However, not since the election of President Abraham Lincoln in 1860 has an American election been so pregnant with such consequences for the nation and the world.

In a four-way contest in 1860, a country lawyer from Illinoi named Abraham Lincoln won the US presidential election under the banner of a new party named the Republican Party. The outcome of that election appeared to be the last straw for White Southern politicians who saw Lincoln’s election as the ultimate threat to their slavery-centered economy in the South. While Lincoln and his new party did not oppose slavery outright in the South, they opposed the extension of slavery into the new Western territories of the expanding nation-state. Before Lincoln was inaugurated as President in January of 1861, several Southern States, starting with South Carolina, bolted out of the union and formed what became known as the Confederacy. The American civil war soon ensued.

Lincoln later embraced the outright abolition of slavery, in part out of conviction and in part as a war strategy against the Confederacy. Slavery is not on the ballot on November 3, 2020. But Black lives are on the ballot. Still. And not since the American civil war has the nation faced an election in which the incumbent President appears willing to end democracy as Americans know it rather than accept defeat. And not since the debate over slavery in American politics has the very character and soul of the nation been called to question as would be the case this month.

The Americans have shocked the world within the span of the last 12 years. In 2008 this bastion of white supremacy elected Barrack Obama as its first formal African American president and commander-in-chief of the world’s sole super power. They would recertify that decision four years later as Obama was reelected in 2012. A new era had seemingly arrived in the United States, as some even gushed about a post-racial America. But for every two steps forward in America’s march towards a more perfect union, there has often been a step backwards – a now predictable backlash against progress and progressivism.

In 2016 an entertainer who does a great job of acting as a business man and politician was the surprising vehicle through which the predictable backlash would come. With no limits to what he was prepared to say or do, Donald Trump mowed down a large field of Republican contenders to become the party’s presidential nominee. And something that not even he saw coming happened – Americans, through the slavery-inspired Electoral College, vaulted Trump into the presidency, with about three million votes less than the Democratic Party nominee, Hilary Clinton. The election of the first woman president in the US would have to wait.

Trump spoke to us on inauguration day in 2017 about an “American” carnage. He was prophetic, because that’s essentially what the world has watched in the almost four years of his presidency, inspired largely by him and cheer-led by him. Trump has been nothing if not consequential. Just about every norm the Americans have known (or pretended to know) has been trampled upon. In his avowed sense of American isolationism (or America First) the man has met no international body of human collaboration that he has liked, the latest being his recent tango with the World Trade Organization and its near unanimous recommendation of a phenomenal Director General from one of Trump’s “shithole countries.”

As an immigrant to the United States of America from Africa, I have watched, along with the rest of the world, the increasing roster of Blacks getting gunned down and sometimes strangled in what amounts to public executions. These contemporary killings perpetuate a tradition in America, of the looting, abuse, mutilation and degradation of Black bodies that is older than the nation itself. However, the involuntary journey of the African American has been one of not just survival, but triumph, with dignity and humanity. An important component of that triumph has been the willingness of every generation to move the community and nation forward through disciplined and even righteous struggle steeped in protests. The current generation, through Black Lives Matter, has carried on the torch of that struggle in a fashion that would make their ancestors (in America and in Africa) very proud.

Perhaps Trump’s most enduring legacy (apart from his impeachment and tax cut for the wealthy) will be the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic as the president of the sole superpower in the world. It was in this task that all the qualities of Trump came to the fore at once – his lying, his cheating, his bullying, his self-centeredness, his cruelty, his denial of science and hatred for experts, his reported racism; his autocratic suppression of rational voices (even when those voices are being registered as votes), and his now very costly incompetence. He was so reckless that even the most protected man in the US could not avoid the virus he convinced his followers was a hoax. And when he caught the virus himself, many Americans prayed for his survival of the virus – because they wanted him to remain alive until Election Day so that he would be healthy and fully conscious when he gets the judgment of the American people.

Covid-19, it turns out, has been the most accurate symbol of the Trump presidency – it chokes (or seeks to choke) the air out of the body and out of every room and news cycle. It raises the temperature of the infected, both supporters and opponents alike. It creates a general sense of unease in health and the body politic. It is nondiscriminatory in its rampage against anyone who gets in its way or any organ that resists its impunity. Never before has a president taken a sledge hammer to just about everything that unites the people. And never before has an American president fawned over dictators around the world.

It should be said that there is nothing about Trump that is un-American. There is no quality or character trait he has shown that is not found in the history of the United States. However, there is another side to America – The shinning city on the hill; the exceptional nation; the protectors of freedom and liberty on the world stage; the travelers in perpetual pursuit of a more perfect union of excellence in every arena, and opportunities and inclusiveness for most, if not all. The world is holding her breath this week, hoping and praying that this side of America, which is increasingly in the majority, will reassert itself resoundingly. The world is waiting to exhale.

The writer, Dr. Ugorji Okechukwu Ugorji, is an award-winning writer, poet, publisher, and management/security consultant.